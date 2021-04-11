Winston-Salem woman safely located; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Neva Faith White has been located in good condition. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL POST: The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Neva Faith White, 26, was last seen on foot Saturday at 1 p.m. in the area of 2043 Truelove Lane. White was last seen wearing a dress and mismatched socks, police said. A Silver Alert has been issued.

She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 100 pounds. White has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of White is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.