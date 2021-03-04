Winston-Salem woman said she was given short notice on eviction at Skyview Townhomes.

A Winston-Salem woman said Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies evicted her and her family from her apartment in Skyview Townhomes this past Friday without notice and her landlord had given her until 2 p.m. Thursday to collect the rest of her property.
At noon on Thursday, she, her daughter and the rest of her family were frantically trying to pack everything to meet the deadline. But by late Thursday, the woman was given through the weekend to pack everything up, Dan Rose, one of the leaders of Housing Justice, said.
Marilyn Handy was one of several residents who complained last summer that the landlord for Skyview Townhomes was harassing them and failing to do repairs in an effort to force them from their homes. Handy lives in one of three buildings that make up the 21-unit complex. Her daughter, Shalonda Handy, is on the lease, but Marilyn Handy said she has been paying rent for the apartment that also includes Shalonda's daughter and her children.
"The sheriff's department ... they were very rude, very negative, very nasty toward us as if we were not human," she said.
Shalonda Handy lost the appeal of the eviction on Feb. 4. According to court papers, an attorney for the landlord sent a letter notifying that the lease would be terminated by Oct. 31, 2020. The landlord later filed a motion for eviction in Forsyth County Small Claims Court. A judge ordered eviction but Shalonda Handy appealed, leading to the February hearing.
A writ of possession was issued, but Marilyn Handy said she and her daughter never got any notification for when they would have to move out of the apartment. A court official told Shalonda Handy that she would likely have 30 days to move out. Shalonda Handy said Thursday that the family had been paying rent while the eviction was pending.
Shalonda Handy also said she had a $1,200 water bill that was the result of a water leak. She said she had been trying to get the landlord to adjust the bill. Marilyn Handy said getting the water bill was important because if the family moved to a new apartment, they wouldn't be able to get the water turned on if the bill wasn't paid off in total.
On Friday, Feb. 26, Marilyn Handy said she and her daughter were in the process of leaving so they could go to the store and buy boxes for moving. As they were leaving, two Forsyth County sheriff's deputies came to serve a writ of possession and evict them.
"We had no notice, no calls that they were going to padlock on Friday," Marilyn Handy said.
Housing Justice, an advocacy group, had been advising residents since the summer about how to contact Legal Aid of North Carolina. The group has criticized Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. for how he has handled evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimbrough has said he has compassion for people facing evictions but that his deputies have an obligation to serve a writ of possession once it has been issued by the court system. He has said he has no choice in the matter.
Marilyn Handy said the sheriff's deputies were rude to her and gave her and her family just 10 minutes to gather what they could and get out. The family went to a hotel.
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, did not respond by deadline to Handy's allegations.
Black Harbor Commercial-WSP LLC, a Charlotte-based company, owns the apartment complex. Anthony Danubio, the company's owner, told the Winston-Salem Journal last year that he is upgrading the apartments but that they would still be for lower-income residents. But he did say that the rents would increase from $425 a month to the $650 to $675 range.
He said that he understood how difficult it is for residents to move and had allowed the residents to live rent-free for May 2020.
Danubio could not be reached for comment Thursday.
"It's been very difficult because people don't look at people's situations," Marilyn Handy said. "We have been looking. We had some problems. We had some issues."
Phil Carter, one of the leaders with Housing Justice, said what's happening to Handy is horrible.
"I would never say that a person should live somewhere for free," he said. "What we should look at is what is the best outcome for that resident."
