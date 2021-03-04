Winston-Salem woman said she was given short notice on eviction at Skyview Townhomes.

A writ of possession was issued, but Marilyn Handy said she and her daughter never got any notification for when they would have to move out of the apartment. A court official told Shalonda Handy that she would likely have 30 days to move out. Shalonda Handy said Thursday that the family had been paying rent while the eviction was pending.

Shalonda Handy also said she had a $1,200 water bill that was the result of a water leak. She said she had been trying to get the landlord to adjust the bill. Marilyn Handy said getting the water bill was important because if the family moved to a new apartment, they wouldn't be able to get the water turned on if the bill wasn't paid off in total.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Marilyn Handy said she and her daughter were in the process of leaving so they could go to the store and buy boxes for moving. As they were leaving, two Forsyth County sheriff's deputies came to serve a writ of possession and evict them.

"We had no notice, no calls that they were going to padlock on Friday," Marilyn Handy said.