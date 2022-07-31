Winston-Salem woman seriously injured after man shoots into vehicle and apartment

A 35-year-old man was jailed on a $1 million bond after shooting into a vehicle and apartment on Sunday, seriously injuring a woman in the vehicle, Winston-Salem Police said.

The other occupants of the vehicle, including two juveniles, and apartment residents were not injured by the gunfire.

At 11 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the 2780 block of Piedmont Circle. Officers located Kirah Latisha Upson, 34, seated in her vehicle and suffering from one gunshot to her abdomen. She was transported to a local hospital by Forsyth County EMS, police said.

Upson’s injury is serious but not life threatening, police said.

The investigation showed that Belvin Leon Smith II, of Britt Road, shot into the victim’s vehicle multiple times, police said. Another adult and two juveniles also were in the victim’s vehicle, but they were not injured.

Officers also located evidence that multiple rounds of gunfire struck the Piedmont Circle apartment, which was occupied by two people, police said. No one in the apartment was injured by gunfire.

Smith fled on foot toward 29th Street where it was believed he got into a Chrysler style sedan, police said. At 1:27 p.m. police spotted Smith walking in the area of 1500 Fitch Street, police said. Officers attempted to take Smith into custody, but he fled the area of foot. Police said Smith discarded a handgun during the pursuit that was recovered by officers.

Smith was arrested after he broke into an address on Fitch Street in an attempt to hide, police said. He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is being held on $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance will be on Monday.

Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, resisting arrest and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.