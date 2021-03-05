Winston-Salem woman seriously injured in crash on Salem Parkway

A Winston-Salem woman was injured Thursday night when a vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a guardrail on Salem Parkway, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened at 7:16 p.m. when Alejandro Mariche Lorenzo, 41, of Benbow Street in Winston-Salem was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy west on the highway, Winston-Salem police said.

Lorenzo tried to change lanes then lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail, police said.

Rosalba Palaez Guerroro, 42, of Benbow Street sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said. Guerroro and two other passengers, who suffered non-life threatening injures, were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Lorenzo was issued a citation for driving with no operator's license, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.