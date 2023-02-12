A 56-year-old Winston-Salem woman was stabbed Saturday night and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded at 8:08 p.m. to the 2300 block of Kaywood Lane to a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived before police and located Amanda English, dead with apparent stab wounds, police said.

Joel English, 62, who was armed with a knife, confronted EMS in the residence, police said.

EMS personnel retreated to safety and the arrival of police.

Joel English refused to surrender, police said.

The Winston Salem Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the scene. At approximately 11:52 p.m., Joel English was taken into custody by SWAT personnel.

The investigation revealed that Joel and Amanda English were married and living together, police said.

Joel English has been charged with first-degree murder.

English is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Monday.

No further details were immediately available.

This is the 11th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023 compared to eight at this time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.