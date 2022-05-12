Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in state education lottery

A Winston-Salem woman won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a spokesman for the state lottery said Thursday.

Loretta Mitchell bought her $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem, the spokesman said.

Mitchell went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect her prize. She opted to receive her winnings as a lump sum of $600,000 rather than as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Mitchell collected $426,063.

State residents buying tickets for scratch-off games generate more than $900 million per year for education, the state lottery says.

