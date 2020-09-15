A local woman claimed a top prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket in the state's lottery this week. Angelia Bates, of Winston-Salem, won the lottery's $1 million payout after purchasing a Carolina Black Millionaire Edition ticket from a Three Brothers By-Lo on Reynolda Road.

Bates claimed the prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She was paid a lump sum, receiving $424,503 after state and federal taxes. She had the option to take the $1 million in 20 yearly payments of $50,000 or a $600,000 lump sum. 

The lottery said in a statement that three top prizes remain. The Carolina Black Millionaire Edition began in September with five $1 million prizes. 

