Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 with Quick Pick ticket

A Winston-Salem woman won $443,848 in the July 26 Cash 5 lottery drawing, the NC Education Lottery said Monday. 

Nerisa Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket, which cost a dollar, at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. 

After state and federal taxes, Dizdarevic collected $315,183. 

