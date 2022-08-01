Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 with Quick Pick ticket

A Winston-Salem woman won $443,848 in the July 26 Cash 5 lottery drawing, the NC Education Lottery said Monday.
Nerisa Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket, which cost a dollar, at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
After state and federal taxes, Dizdarevic collected $315,183.
336-727-7429
Katelyn Oglesby
