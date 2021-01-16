Winston-Salem's annual King Noon Hour Commemoration will be held virtually on Monday

Winston-Salem's 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Hour Commemoration will be held virtually Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, a organizer said Saturday.

The event coincides with Monday's national holiday for King, the slain civil-rights leader whose 92nd birthday was Friday.

Mutter Evans, the founder and event organizer, said that the event's seven speakers will appear on Zoom, and the public can see the event on Facebook Live.

The event begins at noon Monday.

Visitors can type, "MLK Noon Hour," on Facebook to access the event, Evans said.

During last summer and early fall, Evans thought that the pandemic would lessen, allowing an in-person King event on Jan. 18, she said. By last November, she realized that the King commemoration would have to be staged online.

"I'm still wrapping my head around it," Evans said. "Once I had a chance to think about it, I said 'Hey, can't let the pandemic win.'"

The event will feature a panel discussion with the theme, "Our Democracy Under Attack: How We Got here and How We Survive."