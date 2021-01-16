 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem's annual King Noon Hour Commemoration will be held virtually on Monday
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., tells reporters that he is flying to Los Angeles to meet with black and white leaders and help create 'a community of love' in the violence torn city in this Aug. 16, 1965 file photo 

Winston-Salem's 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Hour Commemoration will be held virtually Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, a organizer said Saturday.

The event coincides with Monday's national holiday for King, the slain civil-rights leader whose 92nd birthday was Friday.

Mutter Evans, the founder and event organizer, said that the event's seven speakers will appear on Zoom, and the public can see the event on Facebook Live.

The event begins at noon Monday.

Visitors can type, "MLK Noon Hour," on Facebook to access the event, Evans said.

During last summer and early fall, Evans thought that the pandemic would lessen, allowing an in-person King event on Jan. 18, she said. By last November, she realized that the King commemoration would have to be staged online.

"I'm still wrapping my head around it," Evans said. "Once I had a chance to think about it, I said 'Hey, can't let the pandemic win.'"

The event will feature a panel discussion with the theme, "Our Democracy Under Attack: How We Got here and How We Survive."

The panelists consist of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County; Bishop Sir Walter Mack, the senior pastor at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem; the Rev. John Mendez, the retired pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem; the Rev. Yvette Lovett Martin, the business manager at First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem and Mark Covington, a professional counselor and an alumnus of Wake Forest University.

The Rev. Randell Cain Jr. will deliver the invocation, Evans said. Felecia Piggott-Long, the organizer of the annual citywide Kwanzaa celebration, will deliver the benediction.

Later on Monday, the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom.

