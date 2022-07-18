Winston-Salem's Big Chill brought back memories of friend lost to COVID-19.

To some of us who knew the man, the sight of a long white banner bearing the name David Freedman welcoming folks to the Shalom Project’s Big Chill fundraiser Sunday afternoon was jarring and uplifting.

Jarring because, even after 10 months, Freedman’s death from COVID still stings and stuns in equal measures.

Granted, his life was but one of some 850 in Forsyth County, more than 25,000 in North Carolina and more 1 million in the United States taken by a ruthless pandemic.

But still, here in Winston-Salem, Freedman’s loss put a human face to mind-boggling statistics. A lot of people had long been accustomed to seeing the tall trial lawyer striding into area courthouses or hearing him holding forth at what us old guys forgetfully still call the Central Y.

Jarring.

And yet the long white banner represented something else. Remembering, hope for the future, caring for others and leaving the community better by presence and participation.

Uplifting.

The right words

The Shalom Project, for those in back who may have heard of it but aren’t quite sure, is a nonprofit that strives to provide medical care, clothing, outreach, food for those in the greatest need.

The Big Chill is its highest profile fundraiser. The idea behind it is simple: The Big Chill Sunday was, at heart, a summertime celebration, part ice-cream social, part concert and part craft fair centered around grown people sitting atop blocks of ice to raise money.

Freedman, perhaps more than most, loved that frozen stage. He’d take his turn on the ice — actually enormous blocks crammed inside thin plastic tubs to eliminate wet butts while taking away none of the cold — and talk to whomever wandered into earshot.

On several occasions in the days before anyone had heard the word “coronavirus,” that might be passersby or Dave Daggett, an equally loquacious lawyer you might have seen on TV, who’d chill out next to Freedman on his own iceberg.

“We were partners, not rivals,” said Daggett, while attempting to explain that they worked together to raise money rather than competing to see who could raise the most.

That, too, was part of the fun — though perhaps the more interesting competition would have been in seeing which lawyer managed the most words in their 30 minutes.

My money would have been on Freedman in a close race. He enjoyed talking to people nearly as much as the spotlight, and a lot of it was self-effacing.

While the many high-profile murder and corruption cases he took on were life-and-death serious, he didn’t take himself too seriously.

Anyone who ever saw him put on a black-and-white convict costume to raise money in Take the Lead, a local "Dancing with the Stars" style fundraiser, could see that immediately.

Moving on

Still, when the band took to the David Freedman stage — I hope that the name will be back next year — a nearly imperceptible undercurrent was present for those paying attention.

The Big Chill moved to a side street on the city’s near north side behind the Ramkat and the Wise Man brewery.

A good crowd moved freely and without care between pubs and shops that have opened since the area’s transition from a forlorn former industrial zone to a commercial extension of the downtown.

The scene was yet another sign that the collective “we” has well and truly moved past COVID shocks and shutdowns.

The fear of sudden serious illness, suffering and death has waned with the widespread availability of vaccines, advanced and effective treatments for infection and, to some extent, intractable indifference and acclimation.

Infections rates have crept back up in a virulent new strain, and few outside the public-health care realm seemed to have either noticed or cared.

Masks and mask mandates have gone the way of the dodo. Stadiums and arenas, the weekly Bowman Gray races and once-in-a-lifetime concerts by ex-Beatles are again the norm.

Perhaps that was inevitable. Life after loss always goes on. The Black Plague, Spanish Flu and whatever other pandemic you care to name only pumped humanity’s brakes.

So it is with COVID.

We can mourn the million-plus gone too soon- especially those we knew and loved - while honoring their memories.

No matter how jarring the reminders around every corner.