Winston-Salem's Christmas for the City program will be held Saturday in the Benton Convention Center

The Christmas for the City program will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

The event’s planners are expecting about 8,000 people to attend Saturday’s event, said Liz Miller, an organizer.

In 2021, nearly 4,500 attended the Christmas for the City program in the Benton Convention Center, Miller said.

In 2020, a drive-thru event was held at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, and organizers were unable to determine how many people attended the program, Miller said.

On Saturday, staged performances for music, dance and drama will be held on Fifth Street in front of the convention center, organizers said in a news release.

The event also will have visual arts, a North Pole village and a snowball dance. There will be a reflection space where attendees can name and mourn their family members and friends who died this year.

“There was so much loss during COVID,” Miller said.

Santa Claus also will visit the Christmas party inside the convention center, organizers said.