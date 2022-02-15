Winston-Salem's cost for restaurant climbs. Outfitting space in renovated Union Station could take more than $750,000

Winston-Salem may find the check pricier than expected as it considers how to put a restaurant into the premier space inside the renovated Union Station building.
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday that some city costs to prepare the top floor of Union Station for a future restaurant could be around $525,000 — not far from double an earlier estimate.
If the city also pays for putting in things like freezers, refrigerators and other kitchen equipment, Rowe said, the cost to get the space ready could rise to some $750,000. And neither estimate accounts for recent inflation.
"From the time you ordered off the menu to the time you paid your bill, the check has gone up," Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said Tuesday.
In September of 2020, the city put out a list of minimum requirements that a potential restaurant operator had to meet: It included things like experience, a commitment to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a minimum five-year commitment.
The list also committed the city to pay $283,450 toward the installation of basic restaurant equipment, including exhaust systems, grease traps and other basic items.
The city advertised in late 2020 for a company to run a restaurant in the space, and received one offer, from Elite Eats by RE LLC, which currently operates a catering business and the Wutyasay Food Truck.
Council Member Annette Scippio, who represents East Ward and in whose ward Union Station is located, voiced strong support for giving Elite Eats a good deal on its effort to put a restaurant in Union Station.
"It is a wonderful space," she said. "Elite Eats is a wonderful business. It is incumbent on us to provide the funds to do a decent kitchen, so that our side of town will have a full-service restaurant."
The Union Station renovation was completed in 2019. The building has three floors. An atypical feature of the building is that its main floor is its top floor, which is at street level. A middle floor is being planned for some offices of Winston-Salem State University, and the ground floor has offices and traffic signal operations of the Winston-Salem city Department of Transportation.
MacIntosh said during committee discussions that he was concerned about the rising costs, because he wants to make sure that the restaurant the city selects for the location is able to succeed.
It's not that he's opposed to the cost per se, he said, but he wants to make sure that the city can recover some of its investment, and that the restaurant picked for the spot has long-term viability. He noted that if the city spends money for restaurant equipment, that equipment might not be usable by another tenant should the restaurant not make it.
"I know there is a need to do some subsidy for this, and it's a big asset for that part of the community," MacIntosh said. "If we spend $750,000 there, there has to be a chance that we will make a portion back over a reasonable amount of time."
Rowe said the next steps as the city moves forward include checking the financial vitals of Elite Eats, and putting together a recommendation to bring to the council for action.
"We need to refresh our cost estimates for preparing a space for the restaurant," he said. "We know we are in an environment where construction costs have escalated. We want to rest, take a look at the cost estimates, look at what we were originally planning to do to prepare the space, and see what that would cost now."
Roger Hayes, the chief executive officer of Elite Eats, said Tuesday that despite waiting more than a year to have a chance at getting into Union Station, he remains committed to the project and optimistic about its chances of success.
"I'm not surprised about the increase in costs," he said. "But I think it is a very worthy project for an area of our community. It will be money well-spent and well-received."
