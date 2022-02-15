Winston-Salem's cost for restaurant climbs. Outfitting space in renovated Union Station could take more than $750,000

Council Member Annette Scippio, who represents East Ward and in whose ward Union Station is located, voiced strong support for giving Elite Eats a good deal on its effort to put a restaurant in Union Station.

"It is a wonderful space," she said. "Elite Eats is a wonderful business. It is incumbent on us to provide the funds to do a decent kitchen, so that our side of town will have a full-service restaurant."

The Union Station renovation was completed in 2019. The building has three floors. An atypical feature of the building is that its main floor is its top floor, which is at street level. A middle floor is being planned for some offices of Winston-Salem State University, and the ground floor has offices and traffic signal operations of the Winston-Salem city Department of Transportation.

MacIntosh said during committee discussions that he was concerned about the rising costs, because he wants to make sure that the restaurant the city selects for the location is able to succeed.