The first 3.5 miles of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open by Labor Day, state highway officials say, providing a high-speed connection between Salem Parkway and U.S. 158, Reidsville Road.
By Christmas, if all goes to plan, drivers will be able to travel the new beltway in between New Walkertown Road (U.S. 311) and Salem Parkway.
"The big thing that we believe will happen when we open to 311 is that we are expecting a big improvement through the Walkertown area on N.C. 66," said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.
Anyone who's traveled N.C. 66 through Walkertown and experienced the major traffic delays there knows what Ivey is talking about. Once those first two beltway links are up and running, many truck drivers and other through-travelers are expected to take to the new beltway, Ivey said.
The first beltway segment has faced a series of delays that pushed completion of the project far past the original projected opening in November of 2018.
"It was a variety of things," Ivey said. "To put it most simply, work was added to the project, there were utility delays, and weather was always a factor."
In some cases, Ivey said, there were work quality issues such as concrete cracking that had to be worked out, but Ivey promised everything will be ship shape when the road opens.
Actually, pretty much everything in that first stretch between Salem Parkway and Reidsville Road is now finished: Most of what is being done nowadays has to do with tying in the connections on each end.
Motorists who use Salem Parkway between Winston-Salem and Kernersville have had to merge down to a single lane for paving work. On Reidsville Road, the presence of paving crews has reduced traffic at times to a single lane with west- and eastbound traffic taking turns through the construction zone.
Peggy Leight, a member of the Walkertown Town Council, said the coming of the beltway has been a long wait, but that folks in Walkertown are eager to see the completion of the first segment.
"It will make such a shortcut for the people of Walkertown to use to get to I-40," Leight said. "For me personally, going to the eastern side of the state — Durham, Chapel Hill or the coast — will be easier."
In the short term, however, with just the one segment open, Leight thinks some traffic will be heavier in the town, because more motorists may be using N.C. 66 or U.S. 158 to get to the new road.
The beltway will be a six-lane freeway for its entire length around the eastern side of Winston-Salem, and will likely bear a 65-mile-per-hour speed limit, Ivey said.
Segments of the beltway from New Walkertown Road all the way to U.S. 52 on the northern side of Winston-Salem are under contract and under construction.
There's lots of red dirt to be seen across the northern Forsyth County countryside.
So far, there's not many signs that a development boom will occur on most sections of the eastern beltway leg, said Aaron King, planning director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
"It provides better access, but you need access, water and sewer, and it is hard to get sewer out to many of the areas where the beltway is running," he said.
But first, let's get the road built: According to the timetables, work on the long segment between New Walkertown Road and University Parkway will finish sometime before the end of 2021.
But even then, the eastern leg doesn’t quite hook up to U.S. 52 on the north side of town: The massive interchange that merges the two freeways won’t get finished until later in 2022.
If you're wondering how motorists are going to get in between U.S. 52 and the beltway while that work is going on, you're not alone. Fortunately, the people who are paid to wonder think they have that sorted out. Nobody wants to just dump all that traffic onto University, Ivey said.
"We are working with the contractor to provide enough connectivity between University and 52 to allow people traveling on the beltway to get to 52 north," Ivey said.
Roughly, that will be a ramp similar to the one now closed that formerly led northbound traffic to U.S. 52 toward Mount Airy.
Southbound drivers on U.S. 52 will also get a way to connect to the beltway, even though the full interchange won't spread over the area like a pile of spaghetti
