Winston-Salem's mayor announces criteria for lifting the city's mask mandate

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
The city must achieve a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks based on a 14-day average, and there must be fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average, the City of Winston-Salem said in a statement.
As of Friday, the positive infection rate for COVID-19 had averaged 5.3% over the past two weeks, and there was an average of 18 cases per 100,000 population over the past five days, according to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
With the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Joines has received many inquiries about what conditions must be met for him to lift the mask mandate in Winston-Salem.
Joines has consulted with Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an expert in infectious diseases with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and they agreed that those conditions must be achieved for the city’s mask mandate to be lifted, the city said.
“As I stated when I put the mandate in effect, it is my intention to remove it as soon as possible based on conditions agreed upon by the medical and health community,” Joines said.
On Aug. 20, Joines ordered that a citywide mask mandate be reinstated because of the surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant, the city said. The mandate requires every city resident in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.
The order exempts children under age 2 and lists 14 situations that exempt citizens from wearing a mask, including religious beliefs, medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities, and eating, drinking or exercising strenuously.
Other exemptions apply for people giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement officers or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
As of Friday, there had been 563 COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth County, according state health statistics. Statewide, 18,050 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Ohl agreed with Joines about the criteria for the city’s mask mandate.
“If these conditions are met, I will be quite comfortable in the removal of the mask mandate,” Ohl said.
Based on his review of current trends, Ohl said he believes these conditions can be achieved by late November and maybe before Thanksgiving.
Swift concurred in Ohl’s projections and urged everyone who has not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, the city said.
“Vaccination is the single best way that we as a community can contain this virus,” Swift said.
About two-thirds of the adult population in Forsyth County is fully vaccinated, the city said.
Swift and Ohl encouraged parents to have their school-age children vaccinated as well, including children ages 5 to 11 once they are approved to receive the vaccine.
That development would help the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in removing its mask requirement more quickly, the city said.
