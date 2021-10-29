Winston-Salem's mayor announces criteria for lifting the city's mask mandate

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.

The city must achieve a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks based on a 14-day average, and there must be fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average, the City of Winston-Salem said in a statement.

As of Friday, the positive infection rate for COVID-19 had averaged 5.3% over the past two weeks, and there was an average of 18 cases per 100,000 population over the past five days, according to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

With the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Joines has received many inquiries about what conditions must be met for him to lift the mask mandate in Winston-Salem.

Joines has consulted with Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an expert in infectious diseases with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and they agreed that those conditions must be achieved for the city’s mask mandate to be lifted, the city said.