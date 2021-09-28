Winston-Salem's Salem Parkway is up for a national award. Here's how you can vote for it.

The renovation of Business 40 as Salem Parkway is in the running for a national transportation award and is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.

The American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, or AASHTO, has posted the Salem Parkway renovation on a website that allows people to vote on their favorite project.

And since people can vote more than once, state transportation officials are encouraging residents to vote daily from multiple devices.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he's heard lots of compliments on the project from folks who have traveled through since the highway reopened on Feb. 2, 2020, after a closure of less than 15 months.

"I think the project exceeding almost everyone's expectations in terms of the final product," Joines said. "The thing that amazed me was the cooperation between the city DOT, the state DOT and the Creative Corridors group."

The Creative Corridors Coalition is a citizens' group that steered plans to add special features to the renovated highway and its approaches.