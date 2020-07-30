Work crews will close portions of Salem Parkway once more tonight as they apply the final coat of paving in an eastbound stretch between Crafton Street and Brookstown Avenue.

State highway officials said that, with favorable weather, construction crews could finish paving the eastbound lanes in the affected stretch during the night.

Doing the work requires crews to close the eastbound lanes. The lanes are scheduled to close tonight at 8 and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

If a second night of work is needed, there will be a closure Friday night during the same time frame. As usual, state highway officials said, everything is weather-dependent.

While lanes are closed, eastbound traffic will be detoured off Salem Parkway at Cloverdale Avenue. From there, the detour follows First Street, Peters Creek Parkway, Academy Street and Old Salem Road to Main Street, where drivers can get back on Salem Parkway eastbound.

Earlier this week, construction crews finished putting the final coat of pavement on Salem Parkway's westbound lanes between Brookstown and Crafton.

The final paving was applied earlier to sections of Salem Parkway to the east of Brookstown Avenue. This final stretch was delayed because of work that was going on at the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

