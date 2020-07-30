Work crews will close portions of Salem Parkway once more tonight as they apply the final coat of paving in an eastbound stretch between Crafton Street and Brookstown Avenue.
State highway officials said that, with favorable weather, construction crews could finish paving the eastbound lanes in the affected stretch during the night.
Doing the work requires crews to close the eastbound lanes. The lanes are scheduled to close tonight at 8 and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
If a second night of work is needed, there will be a closure Friday night during the same time frame. As usual, state highway officials said, everything is weather-dependent.
While lanes are closed, eastbound traffic will be detoured off Salem Parkway at Cloverdale Avenue. From there, the detour follows First Street, Peters Creek Parkway, Academy Street and Old Salem Road to Main Street, where drivers can get back on Salem Parkway eastbound.
Earlier this week, construction crews finished putting the final coat of pavement on Salem Parkway's westbound lanes between Brookstown and Crafton.
The final paving was applied earlier to sections of Salem Parkway to the east of Brookstown Avenue. This final stretch was delayed because of work that was going on at the Green Street pedestrian bridge.
A steel beam is separated from the rubble as Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street is demolished at dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Asphalt milling machines remove the top layer of asphalt on Bus. 40 between Church Street and US 52, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
A major portion of the Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street had been demolished by dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Steel beams from the Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street are stacked on the side of Lberty Street by dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Concrete breakers tear apart the Business 40 bridge over Liberty Street on Nov. 17.
An asphalt milling machine removes the top layer of asphalt on Business 40 as concrete breakers tear apart the Liberty Street bridge Nov. 17.
An asphalt milling machine removes the top layer of asphalt on Bus. 40 as concrete breakers tear apart the Liberty Street bridge, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Concrete breakers tear apart the Bus 40 bridge over Liberty Street Nov. 17, 2018 hours after the road was shut down for a rebuild.
Flatiron employees Calvin Blackburn (left) and Stephen Edwards move barricades into places as Business 40 is shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Business 40 was shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Flatiron supervisors examine a drawing to confirm where barricades need to be placed as Business 40 is shut down.
Flatiron employees Calvin Blackburn (left) and Stephen Edwards move barricades into places as Bus. 40 is shut down Nov. 17.
Signs on U.S. 52 alert motorists that Business 40 had closed Nov. 17.
Business 40 was shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Workers secure a section of an archway on the face of the Liberty Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday.
ANDREW DYE/JOURNAL Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street bridge looking toward Broad Street.
Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street Bridge on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday.
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge in Winston-Salem in mid-November.
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker lays bricks along the wall lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers secure rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue as they prepare to pour concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers secure rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue as they prepare to pour concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Work continues on Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Work continues on the new Marshall Street on ramp to Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers secure a section of an archway on the face of the Liberty Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker secures the scaffolding for brick laying along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker lays bricks along the wall lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker prepares girders on the Cherry Street Bridge over Business 40 for a layer of concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers lay down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Biz40
Workers (background) prepare to pour concrete onto rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue last month.
Biz40
Erin Lambert, a driver/operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, maneuvers a new exit sign into place at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40 last week.
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, installs a new exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Jason Mabe, an operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, hooks up a sign post prior to hanging a new exit sing at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
A crew with Traffic Control Safety Services installs a new sign and removes an old sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Signs with the new exit number system sit in the back of a truck along Business 40.
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, installs a new exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a sign post before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
