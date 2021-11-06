Winston-Salem's Veterans Day parade draws nearly 2,000 spectators

“We need people to know that the United States of America is the greatest country in the world,” said Eustache, a criminal defense attorney in Winston-Salem.

Alex Nelson, a retired Army command master sergeant, told the parade’s participants about the history of the national anthem written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and the U.S. flag.

“This flag have been through everything that you can imagine,” Nelson said. “But it is still here.”

JROTC units and marching bands from Mount Tabor, Atkins, Glenn, East Forsyth, North Forsyth, West Forsyth, Reynolds, Walkertown, Carver and Reagan high schools took part in the event.

“It was a great to see with this environment of troops,” said Jonathan Hatcher, a member of the Reagan Air Force JROTC.

Hatcher said he plans to join the Air Force after he graduates from college.

Annie Xiong, another member of the Reagan Air Force JROTC unit, said participating in the parade was fun.

"It was cold," Xiong said. "When we came out here, it was 35 degrees."

Xiong said she is considering joining the Air Force.

"It’s a viable career option," Xiong said.