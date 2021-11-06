Winston-Salem's Veterans Day parade draws nearly 2,000 spectators

Nearly 2,000 people watched the Winston-Salem Veterans Day parade Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem, with JROTC units and marching bands from nine local high schools participating in the event.
The parade’s 2,200 participants gathered near the intersection of West Fourth and Spring streets. The parade then moved east on West Fourth Street and turned right on Liberty Street.
Saturday's parade was the first Veterans Day parade in downtown Winston-Salem since 2019, said Samuel Pardon, the event's coordinator and a Marine Corps veteran.
The parade ended on Cherry Street as JROTC units and marching bands then boarded Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ activity buses in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church.
Last year's Veterans Day parade in Winston-Salem was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pardon said.
Many parents took photos and videos of their sons and daughters who marched in the parade.
The parade’s participants and the spectators endured a brisk, cold Saturday morning with 40-degree temperature and 14-mph northwest winds.
Former Army Sgt. Harold Eustache, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, told the participants on West Forsyth Street that the people of the United States serve in the greatest military force in world history.
“We need people to know that the United States of America is the greatest country in the world,” said Eustache, a criminal defense attorney in Winston-Salem.
Alex Nelson, a retired Army command master sergeant, told the parade’s participants about the history of the national anthem written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and the U.S. flag.
“This flag have been through everything that you can imagine,” Nelson said. “But it is still here.”
JROTC units and marching bands from Mount Tabor, Atkins, Glenn, East Forsyth, North Forsyth, West Forsyth, Reynolds, Walkertown, Carver and Reagan high schools took part in the event.
“It was a great to see with this environment of troops,” said Jonathan Hatcher, a member of the Reagan Air Force JROTC.
Hatcher said he plans to join the Air Force after he graduates from college.
Annie Xiong, another member of the Reagan Air Force JROTC unit, said participating in the parade was fun.
"It was cold," Xiong said. "When we came out here, it was 35 degrees."
Xiong said she is considering joining the Air Force.
"It’s a viable career option," Xiong said.
Mekayla Baker, a member of the West Forsyth Army JROTC, said she also will remember the chilly conditions of Saturday's parade.
“There weren’t that many people watching,” Baker said. “Most people don’t understand the sacrifice that veterans have made. They think freedom comes without a price.”
Bishop Patrick Usher of Ishi Pentecostal Temple in Winston-Salem said that the parade was meaningful for veterans. His son, Patrick, plays a drum snare in the Reynolds band.
"It was awesome," Usher said. "It was exciting to see all of the kids participating."
