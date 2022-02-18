Winston Weaver complied with orders to move exposed materials, city says

Winston Weaver Co. has complied with a city directive to move exposed materials at an offsite storage facility where rain-induced runoff contaminated a nearby creek, a Winston-Salem official said Friday.
The structure at 4020 Brownsboro Road is less than a mile from where a Winston Weaver fertilizer plant was destroyed in a potentially explosive fire that ignited Jan. 31 and took more than a week to fully extinguish.
A letter dated Feb. 5 ordered the company to “immediately cease and desist the illegal discharge of fertilizer-laden runoff” at the second site by Friday. Winston Weaver faced $500 per day in fines if it failed to meet the city’s timeline.
City Field Operations Director Keith Huff said Friday that the company had met the requirements included in the document. The material has been moved under an open-air structure.
“There are no issues with the materials being in the open air from our perspective,” Huff replied when asked about the design of the facility.
Huff said water in an onsite retention pond has been tested for possible contamination and the city is awaiting the results.
Winston-Salem officials discovered the discharge at the structure Feb. 3, when more than a half-inch of rain fell in the area, and followed up two days later with a hand-delivered notice of violation, which included the cease-and-desist edict.
The city ordered the company to “place all raw and finished products under roof, thus eliminating the exposure to rainwater.”
On Feb. 7, piles of material remained exposed to the elements as freezing rain fell in the area for most of the morning, sending a steady stream of white liquid down a driveway and into the street where it flowed down a storm drain.
That section of the city’s stormwater system flows directly into Monarcas Creek, which already was the subject of an investigation by state and local officials to determine potential levels of contamination caused by runoff from the fire site at 4440 N. Cherry St.
City officials said this week that water quality in Monarcas, Mill and Muddy creeks has returned to quality levels close to what they were before the fire.
