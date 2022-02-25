Winston Weaver faces more legal action over plant fire

Winston Weaver fertilizer plant remains

Winston Weaver Co. is facing a third lawsuit related to a Jan. 31 fire that destroyed its Winston-Salem fertilizer plant.

The latest action, filed in Forsyth County Superior Court, is the second class-action suit against the company.

It contends that Winston Weaver was “negligent or grossly negligent in causing, or contributing to the cause” of the fire and seeks compensatory and punitive damages for those who were adversely affected.

Class-action lawsuits allow individuals to sue on behalf of a group of people with similar legal claims.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Winston Weaver said hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizers, was stored at the facility at 4440 Cherry St.

“At the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Feb. 2, two days after the blaze ignited.