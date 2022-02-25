Winston Weaver faces more legal action over plant fire

Winston Weaver Co. is facing a third lawsuit related to a Jan. 31 fire that destroyed its Winston-Salem fertilizer plant.
The latest action, filed in Forsyth County Superior Court, is the second class-action suit against the company.
It contends that Winston Weaver was “negligent or grossly negligent in causing, or contributing to the cause” of the fire and seeks compensatory and punitive damages for those who were adversely affected.
Class-action lawsuits allow individuals to sue on behalf of a group of people with similar legal claims.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Winston Weaver said hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizers, was stored at the facility at 4440 Cherry St.
“At the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Feb. 2, two days after the blaze ignited.
The threat of a blast prompted the fire department to pull its personnel from the site, and the city to issue a voluntary evacuation for residents living within a one-mile radius of the plant. About 6,000 people live within the evacuation area.
“The Weaver Fertilizer plant fire terrified and displaced a community,” Gary Jackson, a partner at the Law Office of James Scott Farrin and lead attorney in the lawsuit, said in a statement Friday. “These folks, as well as the businesses in the affected area, deserve justice.”
Many residents near the Winston Weaver site had to find alternative housing for days as the fire continued to smolder and shroud the area in smoke that the Environmental Protection Agency said contained hazardous levels of inhalable particulates released by the blaze.
Nearby businesses were forced to shut down, with some having to discard ruined products.
“This company needs to accept responsibility for the harms it has visited upon its unsuspecting neighbors,” Jackson said.
'No choice'
The latest suit is filed on behalf of Karen Prudencio, who evacuated her home near the fire Feb. 1. After initially staying with relatives, she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 2, forcing her to find new living arrangements, according to the lawsuit.
When Prudencio left her family members’ home, she was involved in a traffic accident caused by another driver, the suit says.
“Without a vehicle and nowhere else to go, she had no choice but to return home (Feb. 2) while the voluntary evacuation was still in place,” the lawsuit continues. “As a result of the fire and evacuation process, she incurred evacuation expenses, loss of enjoyment of her home, and lost wages since she was unable to return to work until (Feb. 9).”
Attorneys for the Crumley Roberts law firm filed a class-action suit on Feb. 10 in Forsyth County Superior Court on behalf of two residents who also incurred numerous expenses when they evacuated their homes because of the fire.
The firm also sued the company on behalf of another resident, but that is not a class action.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
