Winter heating assistance payment available to qualified low-income households through DHHS

Some North Carolina low-income households will have one monthly winter heating bill paid for through federal funds, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
The payment will come from the Low-Income Energy Assistance program.
"More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor said the payment amount is based on the recipient’s heating source: $300 for coal or wood; $400 for LP gas, natural gas, kerosene and fuel oil; and $500 for electric.
The payment program begins Tuesday. It is meant to help thousands of eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The automated payment will be sent to the recipient’s heating source vendor as a credit to their account," Connor said.
"For example, if the payment is sent in December and the client has a zero balance, the credit will be applied to their January bill. If the client has an balance due for December, it will applied to their December balance."
The program is focused primarily on households that have at least one member ages 60 or older, or an individual with a disability receiving services, both through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.
Those households can sign up for the payment from Tuesday through Dec. 31.
Also eligible are households that received assistance from the program during the 2019-20 heating season. Those households do not need to apply for the 2020-21 payment.
Another household eligibility category is currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits, also known as food stamp.
DHHS said other low-income households meeting the eligibility requirements can apply beginning Jan. 1. The program is scheduled to last until March 31, or when funds are exhausted.
Households can submit a paper application for assistance by mail or fax to their local Department of Social Services.
Beginning Jan. 2, other households may apply through the ePASS portal at www.epass.nc.gov.
To be eligible for the program, a household must:
* Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
* Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit.
* Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250.
* And be responsible for their heating cost.
For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.
