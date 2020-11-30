Winter heating assistance payment available to qualified low-income households through DHHS

The program is focused primarily on households that have at least one member ages 60 or older, or an individual with a disability receiving services, both through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.

Those households can sign up for the payment from Tuesday through Dec. 31.

Also eligible are households that received assistance from the program during the 2019-20 heating season. Those households do not need to apply for the 2020-21 payment.

Another household eligibility category is currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits, also known as food stamp.

DHHS said other low-income households meeting the eligibility requirements can apply beginning Jan. 1. The program is scheduled to last until March 31, or when funds are exhausted.

Households can submit a paper application for assistance by mail or fax to their local Department of Social Services.

Beginning Jan. 2, other households may apply through the ePASS portal at www.epass.nc.gov.

To be eligible for the program, a household must:

* Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.