After a 2020-21 school year in which most high school athletes didn't begin competing until November because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this one had to be better. Didn’t it?

Not necessarily. In fact, some coaches and athletes say 2021-22 has been more challenging as the pandemic continues, especially since the recent surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Last year we knew we were only going to play a certain number of games,” says Johnathan Gainey, Glenn’s boys basketball coach. “This year we went in with the idea that we were going to have a whole season. A lot of the student-athletes are very concerned. … It’s wearing on them mentally.”

While fall and winter sports began on time, a number of challenges are stressing even the most experienced coaches and players. Whether it’s been COVID-19 cases, weather-related postponements or Guilford County Schools’ decision to begin testing unvaccinated athletes and coaches this week, many are on edge.

“I just feel like we’re sitting ducks,” says Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford’s girls basketball coach. “We just go day to day waiting for somebody to be out.”

Even Page senior Grady Sherrill, who managed to play football, basketball and lacrosse at the same time last spring because of the condensed schedule, says this year has been tougher.

“At least at Page last year, we didn’t really have any problems with COVID specifically with basketball,” Sherrill says. “I can’t remember a time when a player couldn’t come in because of COVID. I’m not sure if that’s because we weren’t in school (for in-person instruction) and weren’t exposed to as many people, but this year Coach (Evan) Fancourt had it. Another of our coaches had it, and at this point I think our entire team has had it at one point or another and had to sit out.”

With indoor track, swimming and wrestling all headed toward state competition soon and basketball not far behind, “It’s been chaos,” says Southwest Guilford boys basketball coach Greg Vlazny. “It’s been insane.”

“I’m paranoid all day thinking I’m going to get a message that we’re not going (to play),” Vlazny says, “whether it’s one of my guys or one of his guys. … This has been my most anxious season ever. In early December, physically it already felt like mid-February as coaches because of the stress.”

‘This feels different’

As director of psychological services for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Dr. Corliss Thompson-Drew monitors the mental health of the district’s students. She says the emerging research on the impact of the pandemic points toward “heightened anxiety and increases in depression, all of the things we’re concerned about because they speak to how well someone may or may not be coping with situations.

“The pandemic has been an upheaval in all of our lives and in all aspects of our lives,” she says. “That is what’s made it so challenging and so pervasive. It reaches every single corner and you can’t get away from it.”

That’s been particularly true for high school students, whether they’re athletes or not. Feeling stressed and anxious is a typical response to the disruption of their daily routines.

“When there’s order and predictability in our lives, it feels better,” Thompson-Drew says. “I know what I’m supposed to do and I can generally anticipate outcomes. But this feels like and is … I can’t anticipate outcomes.”

The only thing high school coaches and athletes have been able to expect during this school year is the unexpected.

Nia Belcher, a senior captain on the East Forsyth girls basketball team, says that when challenges such as interruptions because of COVID or inclement weather present themselves, players “have to show integrity.

“Sometimes you’re not able to get with your team,” she says. “It’s about getting better individually, so that when you do come back to your team you’ll be better as a whole.”

Fancourt missed five days and a game because of COVID-19. Pirates senior Josh Scovens missed the first game of HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational because of health and safety protocols. Page had to postpone a game Jan. 14 against Southeast Guilford because of COVID issues in the Falcons’ program. And, because of weather postponements, the Pirates’ game Tuesday night against Ragsdale was their first since Jan. 11.

Page was scheduled to make up the game at Southeast on Wednesday, but nothing is guaranteed this season except stress.

“We’ve all dealt with weather during basketball seasons,” Fancourt says, “but with COVID on top of it this feels different, like a season I haven’t been a part of before.”

It’s OK to say, ‘This is really difficult’

The emergence of the more-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the surge in reported cases during the winter sports season has made a challenging situation even more difficult for high school coaches and athletes.

“One of the things we have to do is acknowledge what we’re feeling,” Thompson-Drew says. “One of the things we do as adults is try to protect kids, but it’s OK to say, ‘This is really difficult.’ ”

Ron Bare, Northwest Guilford’s wrestling coach, says it’s been particularly difficult for his athletes because “they’re trying to avoid it, trying to do the right thing, but it doesn’t seem to matter if you’re vaccinated or you’re wearing a mask. Obviously, those things help, but they don’t 100 percent keep you from catching COVID.”

Billy Martin, Reynolds’ long-time boys basketball coach, says his players “have been great dealing with this. … When they don’t feel well, they don’t come to practice” and he doesn’t penalize them for it.

“You have to look out for the other persons that are involved in this,” Martin says. “I’ve got 13 players. How many family members do they come in contact with? It can be a trickle-down effect, and you have to look at it from that perspective.”

The mother of one of Gainey’s players at Glenn spent time in the intensive care unit of a hospital after she contracted COVID-19. Gainey says the player’s father was doing everything he could to keep his mind off the seriousness of her illness, “but we could see it wearing on him and, as a coach, I’m coaching him differently. … He’s messing up and making mistakes, but I have to coach him with the understanding that his mind is really not here. His body is here, but his mind is more concerned with his mom, as it should be.”

Thompson-Drew says Gainey and his staff took the right approach with that player. She is “optimistic that the resilience of kids will prevail,” but she says coaches, teaches and school staff need to be vigilant and make sure that students know someone is there for them.

“Vigilance doesn’t mean constantly asking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ” she says. “It means I am aware of whatever changes there may be and reassuring my team that the help and support is available, that I am there and willing to listen and making sure that the door is open to have those conversations.”

Thompson-Drew says it’s also extremely important for coaches and teachers to help students “focus on thoughts and behaviors that help them to cope.

“When we spin out and get very anxious about things, what can you do to make yourself feel better? What can boost your mood? We talk about being mindful. How does my body feel? What are the things I can do?”

It might be reading. It might be art. It might be listening to music. It might be sports.

Gainey’s players ask him at least once a week whether he thinks they’ll make it through a full season. He tells them, “I think we will, but if we don’t, just enjoy each other at this moment. We’re focusing on and stressing that every game could be your last game.”

Belcher says it’s important for team leaders to step up and support their teammates and echo what their coaches are saying.

“I try to be there,” the East Forsyth guard says. “I might not be feeling good one day, but I know someone has to step up pick up the broken pieces from COVID. We just continue to fight and do what we do to come together as a family, as one.”

Sherrill was grateful he was able to participate in three sports last spring.

“I just kind of approached every day with the mindset that at least I was getting to play sports,” says the Page senior. “There were a lot of kids at that time around the country who didn’t have the opportunity, so that’s how I coped, by keeping a positive attitude.”

‘Everybody is stretched as far as they can be’

One way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is testing for the coronavirus and following health and safety protocols when someone is positive. Guilford County Schools on Tuesday began testing unvaccinated students and coaches as a requirement for participation in athletics and other extracurricular activities.

The county’s school board voted to test during the summer, but GCS officials said they were not able to coordinate testing with state-contracted vendors until this week. The timing of the start of testing – in the middle of the winter sports season – has just added to coaches’ stress.

“It’s kind of frustrating that the threat has been out there the whole time and they haven’t done anything,” says Northern Guilford’s Furlough. “Now they’re going to add that to all of the stress with kids missing classes, rescheduling games, not being able to practice” and weather issues that occur in many winter seasons."

How could school districts reduce that stress?

“Trying to lessen the burden on coaches and athletics directors would be the best thing,” Fancourt says. “COVID has caused everybody to be stretched as far as they can be stretched.”

For many coaches, that can mean covering classes for other teachers who are out sick. For Fancourt and his football counterpart at Page, Doug Robertson, that means driving a bus before and after school to get students to and from campus.

“It’s something we all want to do because we know the main reason we’re there is education,” Fancourt says, “but it doesn’t feel like there’s much time for your sport.”

Sports and coaches play a significant role in the lives of student-athletes, especially in a time of turmoil when any sliver of normalcy becomes that much more important.

“School is a very important place for kids, especially socially,” Thompson-Drew says. “They’re at an age where they’re separating from family, building their own links and relationships. School remains a very important place and often the place where they might find that one person – that coach, that teacher, that custodian – who is that person for that student.”

‘I do think we’ll get through it’

Where do high school student-athletes and coaches go from here? How do they get through a school year where it feels like, as Furlough says, “Everything is on hold”?

“I do think we’ll get through it, but you kind of have to change your mindset as a player and a coach,” Fancourt says. “At the beginning of the year you felt like, ‘We’re back to normal’ and you could look at your full schedule and feel like it was all going to happen.”

But with the start of the NCHSAA team wrestling tournament pushed back and most basketball teams playing at least three games a week for the rest of the season, it isn’t normal, even though it may look that way during the actual competition.

“I’m the eternal optimist,” says Reynolds’ Martin. “I always believe that good comes out of a lot of things. When you have difficulties like this it gives another person an opportunity. That’s the way I approach it, with that next-man-up mentality. I try not to show stress and worry, because when you do that your players will see it.”

Sherrill says the athletes’ “goals are still the same. We’re going to try to win conference championships … maybe a state championship.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

