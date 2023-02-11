A winter storm will bring rain to the Triad, but three counties in northwestern North Carolina will likely get snow through Sunday night, forecasters say.

The storm will produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in Guilford and Forsyth counties, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Forecasters think it will be a soaking rain, with puddles forming in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, a wintry mix on Super Bowl Sunday will move into the northwestern part of the state prompting a winter storm warning for Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties. The warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until midnight Sunday.

The blast of cold is expected to bring snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and more at higher elevations, the weather service said. Accumulations of ice are predicted to be a tenth of an inch with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The storm likely will lead to ice- and snow-covered roads in the three northwestern counties, said Adam Baker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

“It there is a band of heavy snow, it could accumulate on the roads and turn them into a slushy mess,” Baker said.

Because of that, crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation are prepared to remove snow and ice, said Jonathan Rand, a NCDOT spokesman.

Crews have installed snow plows and salt spreaders on their trucks, and Rand said they will initially clear four-lane highways and heavily-traveled secondary roads in the region.

Also, the weather service advised that a mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in Surry and Wilkes counties Saturday night through Sunday night. Travel could be difficult, and heavy, wet snow could topple tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.