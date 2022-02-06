Winter Weather Advisory issued for Triad for early Monday morning

Forsyth County, Guilford County and much of the Triad are under Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service are calling for a chance of light freezing rain during the morning commute. The precipitation will change to all rain late in the morning. The high on Monday will be in the low 40s.

A period of light freezing rain is expected to develop just before sunrise. A light glaze of ice is possible on tree tops, bridges and elevated roads, forecasters said.

Travelers should allow extra time, officials added.