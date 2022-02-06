 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Triad for early Monday morning
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Triad for early Monday morning

Forsyth County, Guilford County and much of the Triad are under Winter Weather Advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service are calling for a chance of light freezing rain during the morning commute. The precipitation will change to all rain late in the morning. The high on Monday will be in the low 40s.

A period of light freezing rain is expected to develop just before sunrise. A light glaze of ice is possible on tree tops, bridges and elevated roads, forecasters said.

Travelers should allow extra time, officials added.

