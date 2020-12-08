With 215 new COVID-19 cases, Forsyth surpasses 15,000 total

North Carolina and Forsyth County continued to eclipse somber COVID-19 pandemic marks. Tuesday, the state surpassed 400,000 total cases as Forsyth exceeded 15,000.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,670 new cases for an overall total of 404,032

In Forsyth, DHHS reported 215 new cases for an overall total of 15,134.

The latest DHHS report comes 11 days after the start of the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period. Many healthcare experts were predicting another surge in cases related to individuals attending family and other social gatherings.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has recommended that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to give his latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today. His latest executive order on pandemic-related restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.

Public health officials, along with economic and political scientists, expect Cooper and his administration will have to reinstate restrictions loosened in reopening Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 and Phase Three on Oct. 2.