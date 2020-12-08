With 215 new COVID-19 cases, Forsyth surpasses 15,000 total

North Carolina and Forsyth County continued to eclipse somber COVID-19 pandemic marks. Tuesday, the state surpassed 400,000 total cases as Forsyth exceeded 15,000.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,670 new cases for an overall total of 404,032
In Forsyth, DHHS reported 215 new cases for an overall total of 15,134.
The latest DHHS report comes 11 days after the start of the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period. Many healthcare experts were predicting another surge in cases related to individuals attending family and other social gatherings.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has recommended that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to give his latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today. His latest executive order on pandemic-related restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
Public health officials, along with economic and political scientists, expect Cooper and his administration will have to reinstate restrictions loosened in reopening Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 and Phase Three on Oct. 2.
It's been clear that Cooper and Cohen have been reluctant to take those steps, citing North Carolinians' fatigue with current restrictions that include the statewide mask mandate that Cooper tightened in November.
Yet, public-health officials said tighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings could prove necessary ahead of the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods to try to limit the community spread in the current COVID-19 wave.
Support Local Journalism
COVID-19 metrics
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
The 4,670 cases reported statewide Tuesday were up from the 4,372 reported Monday.
After topping 5,000 daily cases for the first time last week, the latest surge produced back-to-back daily highs of 6,018 reported Saturday and 6,438 reported Sunday.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high, 2,373 in Tuesday's report. It is the 11th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Triad region had another record daily high for COVID-19 hospitalized patients at 684, up 14 from Monday's report. For more than a month, the region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth, leaving the total number of deaths at 173.
Statewide, there were 45 additional deaths reported Tuesday for a total of 5,605.
The state's positivity rate was at 9.7 % on Tuesday, down from 10.2% on Monday. The record-high of 11.4% was reported Dec. 2.
Cohen has said a more acceptable positivity rate would be 5%.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.