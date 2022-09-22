With fire still smoldering, three firefighters made hairy climb to check out railcar containing explosive materials

It was day three of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire before three hazardous materials firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department made their way to a rail car that contained almost 100 tons of ammonium nitrate.

They were by themselves. It was considered too risky for anyone else to be that close. The rail car, a cylindrical container on a side track, had dark spots where the flames had licked it during the fire.

There was still smoke in the air and parts of the plant still burning as the three men, Victor Taylor, Elrich Mabry and Tim Gentry, walked to the rail car. Three other hazmat team members were about a football field’s distance away. Farther back were other firefighters, on standby and at the command post.

All eyes were on the three men as they made their way across the ruins of the fertilizer plant toward the car.

Their job was to look inside and find out whether heat from the fire had caused any change in the contents of the car. It was the presence of that car, a potential bomb on wheels, that had caused firefighters to abruptly abandon their firefighting efforts two nights earlier.

Mabry’s job was to monitor conditions and Gentry was the communicator to other firefighters posted further back. But Taylor was the one the pressure was on the most: He carried the bolt cutters that would be used to snip the cable locks on the manhole covers on the rail car so that he could peer inside and see if the material in there was still white and granular.

If it wasn’t, Taylor knew he might not live to tell about it: If the contents had melted together, there was the potential that a shock like making the cut on the cable could cause it to blow.

No one thought by this point that an explosion was likely, since extensive monitoring through the use of drones and even a crime scene robot borrowed from the Winston-Salem Police Department had determined that the ammonium nitrate inside the car was still in there. Nothing had leaked out.

Still — “the only way we were going to know was to open the manhole cover,” Taylor said. “If it went boom, whether you were right there at the rail car or a hundred yards away, the outcome was going to be the same.”

After all, the city had declared a mile-wide voluntary evacuation zone and there were fears of a catastrophic explosion that had everyone nearby on edge.

All sorts of things can go through someone’s head at that moment, but Mabry perhaps said it best:

“’I don’t want to die’ was going through my head,” he said.

Cutting the cable meant getting on top of the rail car. Taylor went up with his bolt cutters, followed by Gentry on a Facetime call with the command post so higher-ups could see what he was seeing. People were telling Taylor to use “lady hands” — in other words, to be very, very careful as he closed those snips.

“In my mind it was going to be super simple: Snip, snip, go,” Taylor said, talking about how he pictured the task before he went out to the rail car. “But once I got up there with the bolt cutter, it did not go as smoothly as I thought it was going to.”

It’s not like the cutter slipped and banged against the rail car or anything, but he sure thought it might, he said. The thought played on his nerves.

“We were calling back the times that we were making entry, so it could be logged,” Taylor said. “As we got up there, the camera was turned to show that we were about to cut. The first cut is kind of like, ‘OK, I’m still here.’ The first initial cut, everybody kind of waited and paused to see.”

Peering in, Taylor could see that the substance inside did not have the appearance of white beads that he was hoping for. The stuff was brownish. Holding the cellphone inside the car and shining in a flashlight, the men could provide a specialist on the other end of the call a view of how things looked.

“We were looking at it, and at one angle it looked kind of white, at another angle it was a tan color,” Taylor said. Experts conferred, decided they should ask Taylor to reach in and see if he could move the stuff around any.

“I was able to lay down and put my arm in, and when I moved it you could see the pellets underneath were still white,” Taylor said. “We realized the ammonium nitrate had not changed its status, and that we were in a safer place than we originally assumed.”

Mabry joined the other team members on top of the car, and together they opened the other two covers on the top. Everyone was breathing easier.

The men can joke about things now. But before they went out to the rail car, they said their prayers and told loved ones, in different ways, that they were doing something risky.

They also don’t see themselves as taking risks that others didn’t take in fighting a potentially explosive fire.

“Everybody that worked that week risked their lives to a whole new level than anyone in the city has ever done before,” Taylor said.