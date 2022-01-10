With health care workers falling ill and hospitals stretched thin, an urgent plea: ‘Help these heroes’

The Triad’s three largest health care system leaders warned Monday their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. made a rare joint appeal Monday, asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
They emphasized the physical and emotional toll on the frontline medical workers nearly two years into the pandemic.
“The new year has certainly brought new challenges just when we think (COVID) is going away,” Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said.
The executives shared the viewpoint of their infectious diseases experts that the omicron variant surge could begin to decline by early February.
However, Freischlag warned that if the public doesn’t assist with tamping down community spread, “we may continue for an extra few months with the same type of scenario” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re waiting to see whether or not people actually pay attention and are able to go back to the constraints we need you to do — even though we don’t like them and you don’t like them — to make it happen.”
More record cases
The appeal comes as Forsyth County likely reached another record high in daily COVID-19 cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 2,653 new cases over the weekend, including 577 reported Monday. The remaining 2,076 new cases were counted during the period between noon Friday and noon Sunday.
The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 939, reported Thursday, Jan. 6.
There were two COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend for a total of 630 in Forsyth since the pandemic began.
Statewide, DHHS reported a record 29,069 cases Saturday, followed by daily counts of 23,857 Sunday and 18,254 reported Monday.
North Carolina has recorded 1.89 million cases and 19,685 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The majority of new cases are the omicron variant, according to state and local health care officials.
Positive test rate, hospitalizations
Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 32.2% as of noon Monday, while the statewide rate was 31.1%.
By comparison, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said that, when the delta variant was the prominent form of the coronavirus, the peak positive test rate was around 14%.
With Monday’s report, Forsyth averaged 172.3 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as of Dec. 31.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization total was at 3,850 as of noon Monday — up 372 from noon Friday and at the highest level since Sept. 23.
The hospitalization count has increased for 14 consecutive days. Of the latest total, 423 patients are on ventilators.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 938 COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday.
There were 88 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 21 in the Triad region.
Health care efficiency threatened
The chief executives of the Triad’s hospitals chose to make their appeals not only because of the waves of individuals seeking COVID-19 testing in their emergency departments and their nearly full intensive care units.
“COVID-19 is affecting the very infrastructure of what we use to take care of our communities,” Cone Health chief executive Mary Jo Cagle said. “We’re seeing increasing numbers of our employees becoming ill.
“At this time, we see that our health systems are being threatened … our abilities to care for our communities are being threatened … because of the rising volume of COVID-19.
“We’re asking you to help us help you. We want to be there when you need us.”
Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said COVID-19 infection rates among staff members have increased just as the rates have increased in the community.
Cone spokesman Patrick Wright said “staff call outs are significantly higher over the last two weeks. We are more than double our usual call outs and also significantly higher than at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Priest said infection rates among Novant health care employees “is at a higher rate than we’ve had at other points during the pandemic.”
McCloskey and Priest said most health care workers are experiencing relatively mild cases due to vaccination and booster rates.
Still, Freischlag said that “with so many of our staff is getting infected, so many people are unable to come to work. Everyone is truly exhausted.”
“We’ve been telling you we are short-staffed, and that has affected our ability to test.”
Local and state health officials have advised getting tested for COVID-19 when most cold and flu symptoms appear as a way to determine what kind and level of care to seek.
Levels of frustration
Freischlag spoke of having to tell patients — including those who have been fully vaccinated and either boosted or waiting to be eligible — that their elective surgery can’t happen when scheduled or has to be delayed.
“It’s getting personal, getting comments from individuals who are asking, ‘Why can’t you take care of my loved one?’” Freischlag said.
“I have had patients not come to clinic because they had been exposed. I have patients that I had to say, ‘Your surgery needs to be done, but I can’t do it the next couple of weeks. Clinics may have to close early.
“I’ve had patients come in with acute issues that we’re worried we’re not going to be able to care for them,” Freischlag said. “That’s the urgency that we’re seeing.”
Novant chief executive Carl Armato said the sacrifices made by health care workers signal their dedication to caring for their communities.
“But I can tell you they are tired … of being heroes,” Armato said. “We need to remember that they are wives, husbands, brothers, sisters, parents and children.
“All three of us are asking their communities to help these heroes, who are exhausted from caring for unprecedented numbers of patients, who have seen more death than the rest of us can ever imagine.”
Armato said health care workers “are asking for more than thanks and gratitude.”
“They’re asking all of us to be heroes … to do your part to help reduce the number of COVID cases so that they can deliver care under more reasonable circumstances.”
ICU bed capacity
Baptist, Novant and Cone continue to stress they have enough bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge in COVID-19 cases.
Yet they warn they are experiencing low levels of available beds in intensive care units.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 30, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 116 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were 11 ICU beds available for a 90% ICU occupancy rate.
Baptist had 50 COVID-19 patients. There were 11 ICU beds available for an 89% ICU occupancy rate.
Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 35 patients and one available ICU bed for a 98% ICU occupancy rate.
Cone had 82 COVID-19 patients. There were 32 ICU beds available for a 70% ICU occupancy rate.
The average ICU occupancy rate statewide is 81%, while the national average is 77%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Taking out the politics
Adding to the burden, Armato said, is knowing that the pandemic continues to persist in ways that are avoidable with vaccinations and boosters.
Each chief executive said that more than 80% of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Among COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the hospitals, more than 95% are unvaccinated.
They said they are discouraged by the way politics has contributed to the longevity of the pandemic, particularly in how it has influenced about 30% of adults in the Triad and statewide to opt not to get vaccinated.
“A lot of times people get caught up in the political discord around vaccines and national numbers,” Armato said.
“We’re focused on local numbers and we thought we should take the time to let people know what’s happening and the impact COVID is having on all of us.”
Cagle stressed that health care workers “are not political people.”
“It’s the entire safety net structure in your communities being affected. Too many of our firefighters, EMS drivers and police officers are ill with COVID.
“It’s going to require all of us, working together, to help keep you safe,” Cagle said. “We’re telling you we’re at a point where we need the public to hear us and help us.”
