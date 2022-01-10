With health care workers falling ill and hospitals stretched thin, an urgent plea: ‘Help these heroes’

“COVID-19 is affecting the very infrastructure of what we use to take care of our communities,” Cone Health chief executive Mary Jo Cagle said. “We’re seeing increasing numbers of our employees becoming ill.

“At this time, we see that our health systems are being threatened … our abilities to care for our communities are being threatened … because of the rising volume of COVID-19.

“We’re asking you to help us help you. We want to be there when you need us.”

Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said COVID-19 infection rates among staff members have increased just as the rates have increased in the community.

Cone spokesman Patrick Wright said “staff call outs are significantly higher over the last two weeks. We are more than double our usual call outs and also significantly higher than at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Priest said infection rates among Novant health care employees “is at a higher rate than we’ve had at other points during the pandemic.”

McCloskey and Priest said most health care workers are experiencing relatively mild cases due to vaccination and booster rates.

