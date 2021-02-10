With marijuana being legalized in other states, watch for new exodus of NC tax dollars to flow over state lines

How so?

A concise version of that history begins where it always does: Prohibition.

North Carolina jumped on that beer wagon early on by implementing in 1909 a statewide ban on alcohol, a full decade before the 18th Amendment made prohibition the law of the entire land.

Anyone care to guess what happened during those 10 years?

Speakeasies — “blind tigers” in the peculiar vernacular of the time — sprang up across North Carolina. Bootleggers fired up their modified cars (or hopped on northbound trains) and headed to Richmond, where sales of liquor remained legal.

Historians estimated that some $15 million ($388.5 million today’s dollars) rolled into the state each year during the ban.

Did the political class learn anything? It doesn’t seem like it.

After the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, it took another two years before the Legislature reluctantly set up the ABC commission that allowed individual localities to decide whether to remain dry.

