With more athletes ineligible for sports, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to recommend waiving GPA requirement

"For the majority of high school students, they haven't seen a classroom since March, 2020, and we're penalizing them and taking away the only lifeline that they have, and that really concerns me, especially when you look at what the alternatives are, what they could be involved in if they aren't playing soccer or softball," Crowley said at the work session.

Jones said she had talked to athletics directors and coaches about the high number of ineligible athletes. One soccer coach told her that his school typically fields a varsity and junior varsity team, and that he'd be lucky if he is able to field one team this year.

"Whatever we can do to put these kids back in something they love to do (we should)," Jones said. "Honestly, it might keep a lot of kids in high school instead of dropping out."

In a typical year, about 2% of the 5,000 student-athletes in the school system fail to meet state and local requirements to compete in sports, according to statistics that school officials will present to the board on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The disruption in education, from in-person to remote learning, has resulted in a demonstrated loss of learning, making many more students ineligible. There are now 193 students or 9% of the 2,000 students participating in six sports who are ineligible after failing to meet state requirements.