With no heat at some La Deara Crest apartments in Winston-Salem, volunteers step up to help. More portable heaters are still needed.

With rain in the air on a cold Thursday evening and a forecast of more cold coming next week, maybe even snow, the small group of concerned Winston-Salem residents figured they needed to act fast.

The volunteers mobilized to help people going without heat at La Deara Crest apartments and were able to deliver portable heaters to nine apartments at the complex Thursday, with plans to return and distribute more on Monday.

"I love it because we just need somebody to come and help us," resident Belinda Chisholm said as she watched the volunteers bring in the heaters. Chisholm said she's dealt with a number of problems in her apartment, including lost heat, roaches, water leaks and mold.

Seven tenants remained without heat Friday night, and volunteers were putting the word out that they would like people or charities in Winston-Salem to step forward and donate heaters over the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast has a chance of winter weather here after the middle of the week, with temperatures only getting to 30 next Friday.

The volunteer group needs 13 heaters since some units at La Deara Crest need more than one. The complex is in northeastern Winston-Salem, just south of Smith Reynolds Airport.

Sabrina Robinson, Arleatha Patterson and several members of the group Rally Up Winston-Salem spearheaded the effort to bring the heaters to La Deara Crest residents on Thursday. Rally Up's main mission is trying to reduce street violence, but on Thursday they were working to keep people warm.

"I would not want my kid sitting in the house cold all week," Shrese Cooper, one of the Rally Up volunteers, said. "We are not trying to bash La Deara Crest, but it is more that we need to help one another. It is Christmastime and we all need to look out for each other."

It was the property management team at La Deara Crest that got the ball rolling by putting out the initial word that residents of the complex needed help. They told the staff at the Naomi Jones Resource Center, a nonprofit located in La Deara Crest, and the word spread from there though social media and word of mouth.

La Deara Crest has almost 250 units and includes both apartment buildings and houses.

The complex is owned by La Deara Crest 246 LLC, which is in turn controlled by HB Investments LLC of Charlotte. Officials with the company could not be reached Friday.

After distributing heaters, the volunteers said that it seems the property managers are trying their best under difficult circumstances.

"Both the property management and the community are working together to aid the residents of La Deara Crest," said Artisha Tyson, one of the Rally Up members. Corey McCann with the group also took part in the distribution.

But Chisholm said that her experience is that the people running the apartment complex "keep saying they are working on it," but that nothing gets done. Patterson said the problems at the complex are not new and that "residents have been dealing with deplorable conditions for a number of years."

Volunteers said they also learned that the apartments are looking to hire more maintenance workers to keep up with the needs.

The volunteers weren't the only ones paying attention to the lack of heating at La Deara Crest. Kevin Cheshire, the executive director and chief executive of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said he heard about the lack of heating from a city inspector on Thursday and arranged on Friday for inspectors from HAWS to visit some of the apartments.

HAWS does not own the property, but because tenants with Section 8 housing vouchers live there, HAWS makes routine inspections and conducts spot checks in response to complaints.

Cheshire said that when a problem is found that is serious enough to affect safety — and lack of heat is one of those — HAWS will give the landlord 24 hours to fix the problem. If it is not taken care of in that time, HAWS will withhold rent subsidies on the affected apartments.

Cheshire said Friday that three of the units inspected by the city and found without heat were determined to be Section 8 recipients, so Cheshire had his inspectors follow up on Friday. Cheshire said two units have now had heat restored and that the inspector could not get in one unit because no one was at home.

La Deara Crest has 79 Section 8 participants living in the complex, Cheshire said. Since Jan. 1, HAWS inspectors have visited the complex 185 times, although Cheshire cautioned that the number does not mean 185 different units were inspected. Many of the visits were follow-up inspections — sometimes multiple follow-up inspections —to make sure that work was done properly.

Currently, HAWS is withholding rent payments on 13 units because of failed inspections, Cheshire said.

Sources familiar with the operation of the apartments, who asked not to be identified so they could speak freely, said that one of the problems is that the apartments have $260,000 in unpaid rent, even though the complex received $480,000 in federal rental assistance money when that program was active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complex needs more investors, the sources said, adding that the goal all along has been to improve conditions at the property, and to help both the residents and the community.

Many of the buildings at La Deara Crest are covered by tarps, but all the roofs are scheduled for replacement, sources said.

The volunteers who distributed heaters on Thursday said they have contacted the office of Council Member Barbara Burke, whose Northeast Ward includes La Deara Crest. One volunteer shared a text message received from Melvin Aikens Jr., the community assistance liaison for Northeast Ward, who said that Burke had been notified and that she had asked all the appropriate staff to work on the problem.

Aikens, in his text, said Burke and other city officials "have all been working together for the past two years to help resolve many of the reoccurring concerns of the La Deara Crest residents." Aikens said in a telephone interview on Friday that he was not authorized to talk about the heating situation at La Deara Crest.

Officials with the city's code enforcement office did not return a call on Friday.

The current owner of La Deara Crest bought the complex in April of 2021 for $10.9 million. The previous owner was A & Y Apartments based in Grandville, Mich.

Robinson said she is with a group called ICARE Support Group, and that Tre4 Art Center donated three heaters.