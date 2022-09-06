With road plan under scrutiny, controversial Somerset Heights rezoning postponed by Winston-Salem council

The Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday postponed making a decision on the controversial Somerset Heights development proposed for the southwest side of Winston-Salem, as developers work to ease the concerns of neighbors by making changes to their plans.

In unrelated moves, the city council approved the purchase of 22 acres in southeastern Winston-Salem to promote affordable housing, and approved the expansion of a proposed apartment building near Truist Stadium that will make it almost 25% bigger than originally planned.

Somerset Heights is proposed for an 88-acre site off Somerset Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem, but developers Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc. need a rezoning to put a mix of 200 single-family and townhomes on the property.

Currently, the land is zoned for single-family homes only. Since the proposal is to put townhomes in the development along with single-family homes, some nearby residents say the new development would be out of character with the neighborhood.

One of the principal points of opposition has centered on the plan's proposed access from Somerset Drive in a curve that people in the neighborhood say is simply too dangerous.

Others don't like a secondary entrance proposed to the development from Lockwood Drive to the south, which dead ends on the southern side of the property.

Kevin Mundy, the council member for Southwest Ward, said that he's hopeful a plan can be worked out that will soothe some of the neighborhood fears, but added that the city cannot simply forbid development from happening.

"I have advised the developer that the way it is now, there are too many people afraid," Mundy said. "I would not be able to support it unless we improve the safety and make people feel more comfortable with traffic entering and exiting."

Stephen Owen, a landscape architect working with the developer, sent an email to the city on Aug. 25 asking for the postponement as the team resolves "connectivity details."

Owen said he could not say more than that, but Mundy said one change to the plan would remove the connection to Lockwood that people are opposing.

With the postponement, council is now scheduled to take up the rezoning on Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, the land the city is buying for affordable housing is currently undeveloped, and consists of a largely wooded area generally in between Sprague Street and Interstate 40 near its junction with I-74 in the Southeast Ward. More specifically, the land is accessed from Lyons and Cline streets, two short streets connecting to Sprague.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said there are no specific plans for the 22-acre site yet, but added that the city wanted to act fast once officials became aware that the property could be acquired.

"Anytime we acquire property, we are looking at it for the purpose of affordable housing," Toney said.

One possibility for the future development of the site could be to ask for proposals from developers willing to put affordable housing on the property within city guidelines.

Toney said the city may also work with the UNC School of Government to draw on their expertise. Toney stressed that there's no specific plan for the site now. The council member for Southeast Ward, James Taylor, would be working with the community to figure out some of the best ways to use the property.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $437,600 to buy the property from owners Clyde Keith Hinsdale and Jeffrey Brian Hinsdale.

Bigger building

Although it doesn't consist of affordable housing, a proposed apartment building near Truist Stadium will grow bigger than planned by 66 units, through Tuesday's action by the city council.

Developer Porter Jones of DPJ Residential LLC in Charlotte, involved in the construction of West End Station and The Easley apartments also near the stadium, originally proposed 279 units on the four-acre site bounded by First, Second and Fayette streets and Brookstown Avenue.

Some sections of the building were planned to have three stories, some four stories and some five stories.

Now, all sections of the building will be a story taller, providing space for the additional 66 apartments.