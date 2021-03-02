With their season on the line, North Forsyth's soccer team pulled together to overcome challenges of online learning

Boys soccer is usually a fall sport but early in this school year, the NCHSAA bumped it to January, 2021. It also reinstated eligibility requirements for second semester sports, meaning that how students performed in the classroom in the first semester would determine whether they played.

The reinstatement of eligibility requirements meant a lot of athletes wouldn't be able to play in the second semester if they didn't bring their grades up. In the local school district, the number of ineligible athletes is twice that of a typical year.

The struggle to adapt to remote learning is widespread, impacting students at all grade levels, in all demographics.

Data presented to the school board in November showed that the number of students getting D's and F's in core classes in the first quarter was dramatically higher than last year. Among high schoolers, the percentage of kids getting D's and F's in core classes was 59% this school year compared to 40% last year.

The boys on the soccer team had the same sorts of issues with online learning as their peers.

"When you're home, you think about chilling," Sosa said. "You've got the TV, your phone. Your full attention is not there. It makes it 10 times harder."