With their season on the line, North Forsyth's soccer team pulled together to overcome challenges of online learning

The seniors on North Forsyth High School's soccer team want to accomplish something special this season.
The tight-knit group of boys has tasted success during their high-school careers, going as far as the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's playoffs last year.
Their goal this year?
Henry Sosa, Rudy Hernandez and Humberto Tapia answered the question without missing a beat.
"State champs," they said in unison one day last week before the start of practice.
A few months ago, that goal, and the entire season actually, was in jeopardy.
Typically a team of boys who keep their grades up, many of them, like thousands of other students in the school district, struggled mightily with online learning. At one point last fall, Athletics Director Sean Vestal took an inventory of the team's grades and discovered that 14 of 20 players would not be eligible for the coming season.
Coach Dan Proctor was shocked.
"There were a lot of kids who I would assume I didn't have to worry about because they normally make the better grades, and they were in trouble," Proctor recalled. "Some of them struggled with remote learning, getting the technology."
Vestal and Coach Dan Proctor sounded the alarm to the players, telling them they were on the verge of shutting down the season.
With their dream season about to end before it ever began, the boys pulled together. They applied peer pressure, established new study habits and showed that their grit to succeed extended beyond the soccer field and into the classroom.
The result?
"Every single one of them is playing soccer right now," Vestal told the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education last week.
Vestal told the story of the team to school board members to demonstrate the importance of athletics in a young person's life. The school board later voted to waive local eligibility standards so that more athletes could play this semester. Athletes still have to meet state eligibility requirements.
"If not for soccer, I wouldn't have pushed myself to get my grades better," Hernandez said. "With Coach, he really put it into perspective that if we didn't get our grades up, we wouldn't have a season."
Move from fall to spring
Last spring, the NCHSAA lifted eligibility requirements for 2020 fall sports, citing the dramatic disruption of education brought on by COVID-19.
In a typical year, eligibility is determined by a student's grades from the previous quarter. The state standard is that students must pass three of four classes.
Boys soccer is usually a fall sport but early in this school year, the NCHSAA bumped it to January, 2021. It also reinstated eligibility requirements for second semester sports, meaning that how students performed in the classroom in the first semester would determine whether they played.
The reinstatement of eligibility requirements meant a lot of athletes wouldn't be able to play in the second semester if they didn't bring their grades up. In the local school district, the number of ineligible athletes is twice that of a typical year.
The struggle to adapt to remote learning is widespread, impacting students at all grade levels, in all demographics.
Data presented to the school board in November showed that the number of students getting D's and F's in core classes in the first quarter was dramatically higher than last year. Among high schoolers, the percentage of kids getting D's and F's in core classes was 59% this school year compared to 40% last year.
The boys on the soccer team had the same sorts of issues with online learning as their peers.
"When you're home, you think about chilling," Sosa said. "You've got the TV, your phone. Your full attention is not there. It makes it 10 times harder."
Tapia also struggled to adapt to virtual classes. If he didn't have to be in school, he tended to lie in bed all day.
"I'm an in-person learner," he said.
Other teammates had family members with COVID, creating another set of challenges and stressors.
Proctor issued an edict.
"You've got two weeks," he told them. "I need to see improvement when I look at grades. I need to see improvement when I look at attendance."
If things didn't improve, he told them, he was going to cancel their twice-a-week practices, which was not only important for the team's development but for their mental and emotional health as well.
What was the use of working out in October, Proctor reasoned, if no one wasn't going to be eligible in January?
'You're good'
The players, who see themselves as brothers, began a steady flow of texts in their group chat.
"Come on," Sosa told his teammates. "Just do your assignments and you're good."
Sosa applied that same advice to himself. He and Hernandez started working together on a class they were failing. The school staff helped the boys, as they have with all its students, straighten out any technology issues they may have had.
Sosa, a center back, knew that the seniors had to lead by example.
"We wanted to show the freshmen that you can't slack off," he said.
Two weeks later, the boys' grades and attendance were up.
The season was saved.
Though Proctor was surprised that the team put itself in such a position to begin with, he was confident that the boys, many of whom have played together since they were 5-years old, would pull together to salvage their season.
"What has helped make this team successful is accountability, not just from coaches and the school but what they hold each other to," Proctor said. "They hold themselves to a high standard. If somebody doesn't show up during voluntary workouts in the summer, they're 'Hey where is he? I'm gonna make sure they're here next time.'"
With their studies in order, the Vikings are excelling on the soccer field, with a 6-0 record heading into Thursday's game against rival Surry Central.
Tapia, an All-State goalkeeper, hasn't given up a goal.
"As a senior, this is our last year," said Hernandez, a midfielder who was All-Region last year. "You want to give it your all."
336-727-7420