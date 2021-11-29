With wildfire raging on Pilot Mountain, community comes through with donations for firefighters

Crews continue to fight a wildfire that has, as of Monday morning, burned some 300 acres at Pilot Mountain State Park. And local officials are asking for donations to help local firefighters.

After Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said the town's firefighters could use drinks to help them stay hydrated, people responded by bringing the fire department hundreds of cases of water and Gatorade, according to a Monday morning Facebook post.

The fire department is now asking for monetary donations only. Those can be made in person at Town Hall in Pilot Mountain, over the phone at 336-368-2247, ext. 0 or online at pilotmountainnc.org.

Forecasters say there is no rain in the area's immediate forecast, and dry, windy conditions continue to fuel the blaze.

The fire began near a popular trail at the park Saturday and spread rapidly across the mountain.

Campers were forced to evacuate over the holiday weekend, and the park is closed for the foreseeable future.

