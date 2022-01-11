Woman accidentally shot by arrow at tree stand is recovering. Boyfriend has been charged with various hunting offenses, authorities say

LEWISVILLE — A woman who was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night is recovering, but the man who handed the bow to her when the accident happened has been charged with multiple hunting offenses by an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Reports show that Noah Foster Herrin, 19, and Kaitlin Marie Jones, 18, were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed a crossbow, loaded with an arrow, to Jones.

Somehow during that transfer, the arrow was released and struck Jones in the chest. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she remains, and is expected to recover.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the shooting accidental and said it will file no charges related to the shooting.

N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Brandon Lyon said that Herrin has been charged with hunting deer during the closed part of the season for his activities at the tree stand on Friday – an offense that could cost him a $250 fine plus court costs if he’s convicted, and possible forfeiture of the crossbow he was using.