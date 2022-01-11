Woman accidentally shot by arrow at tree stand is recovering. Boyfriend has been charged with various hunting offenses, authorities say

LEWISVILLE — A woman who was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night is recovering, but the man who handed the bow to her when the accident happened has been charged with multiple hunting offenses by an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Reports show that Noah Foster Herrin, 19, and Kaitlin Marie Jones, 18, were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed a crossbow, loaded with an arrow, to Jones.
Somehow during that transfer, the arrow was released and struck Jones in the chest. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she remains, and is expected to recover.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the shooting accidental and said it will file no charges related to the shooting.
N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Brandon Lyon said that Herrin has been charged with hunting deer during the closed part of the season for his activities at the tree stand on Friday – an offense that could cost him a $250 fine plus court costs if he’s convicted, and possible forfeiture of the crossbow he was using.
As well, Herrin is charged with four other hunting offenses based on prior activities that were revealed during the Wildlife investigation: hunting without a license, hunting big game without a license, failure to tag a harvested deer and failure to register the deer.
All of the hunting offenses are misdemeanors. The maximum penalty for the four offenses relating to prior activities is a $35 fine.
The most recent deer season for archery ran from Sept. 11 through Nov. 5 last year. Herrin will have a court appearance in March, Lyon said.
“We are trying to figure out what led to the crossbow being discharged,” Lyon said, adding that he has not yet had the chance to talk to Jones, who is still being treated for her injury in a hospital.
Lyon described the couple as boyfriend and girlfriend, and said Herrin had cooperated in the investigation. He said the investigation is considered ongoing from the perspective of Wildlife enforcement.
The land where the shooting occurred belongs to Herrin’s father, Lyon said. The land is on Appian Way, a gravel road that leads north from Styers Ferry Road in a rural part of Forsyth County on the southwestern side of Lewisville.
On Friday, authorities were called to the location just before 6 p.m., after the accidental shooting had occurred.
Lyon said that in hunter safety classes, hunters learn to remove an arrow before lowering or raising a bow. That obviously did not happen last Friday, Lyon said.
“It is an act of God that she did not sustain worse injuries,” Lyon said. “When you hear of someone shot in the chest by a crossbow at short range, you can only think that is going to be devastating.”
Lyon said the injury Jones sustained is rare: In 10 years of wildlife law enforcement, Lyon said, he’s never investigated such a case.
336-727-7369