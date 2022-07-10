Woman charged with assaulting disabled man in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem woman was charged with common law robbery and assault on a disabled person on Friday, in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec. 4, 2021, authorities said.

On that day, police said, Ayana Smith-Daniels, 20, robbed a man of $140 in cash plus his debit card and health care card.

The robbery victim was a man in a motorized wheelchair. Police said Smith-Daniels assaulted him by striking him and forcibly removing him from his motorized wheelchair.

Smith-Daniels was placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $25,000. She has a court appearance scheduled for July 11.