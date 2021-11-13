Woman critically injured in Winston-Salem after someone opens fire on her vehicle

A woman was critically injured Saturday after someone opened fire on her vehicle and she crashed into a building at an apartment complex, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem Police responded at 6:33 p.m. to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive. The driver of the vehicle — Latoya Harris, 32, of Countryside Court — was still inside the vehicle that came to a stop inside the apartment building. The passenger — Michael Houston, 29, of Maryland Avenue — left the scene on foot and was located in the area, police said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department freed Harris from the vehicle and it was discovered that she had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to her torso, police said.

Police said Harris and Houston were in the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Cedar Springs Drive. An unknown suspect or suspects approached the vehicle and began shooting. Harris attempted to drive away and crashed into an apartment building.

Harris was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said. Houston was not injured.