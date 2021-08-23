Woman dies in fall at Pilot Mountain State Park

A woman died Monday afternoon after she fell 90 feet at Pilot Mountain State Park, according to officials with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

The woman was with another person who was nearby when she fell, according to Katie Hall, the public information officer for state parks. A ranger who was also nearby and attending a workshop was able to make it to the woman within minutes and began administering CPR, Hall said.

About five minutes after the ranger started his lifesaving efforts, Hall said, paramedics arrived on the scene. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman died at the scene of her fall, Hall said.

"She fell from the top of the climbing route below the parking lot overlook," Hall said. "These are some of the tallest climbing routes."

The woman's name and address were not initially available because next-of-kin were being notified. WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that the woman was 30 years old.

Hall said it was the first fatality at the park since July 31, 2012. On that day, the body of Lloyd Ramsey was discovered after the experienced climber fell 50 feet in the climbing area.

