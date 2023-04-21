A woman died on Friday of injuries she received in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on South Main Street in Lexington.

Lexington police said a 2022 Jeep Gladiator was turning from Main onto Anna Lewis Drive about 6:30 a.m. when it collided with a 2008 Kia driven by Tammy Shepard of Lexington.

Shepard died from injuries she received in the wreck. The driver of the Jeep, Tona Marlow, also of Lexington, received minor injuries.

Lexington police are still investigating the wreck. Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.