Woman dies when her car hits a tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown near Winston-Salem

An East Bend woman died Monday morning when her car ran off Reynolda Road in Pfafftown and hit a tree, the N.C. Highway Patrol told WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Troopers said the road was icy at the time, but couldn’t say whether that was a contributing factor in the wreck.

Irma Pozo, 64 of East Bend, was killed when her car crossed the center line on the state highway around 8 a.m. in the 8800 block of Reynolda Road.

Troopers said that after running off the road, Pozo's car went down a bank and struck a tree. Pozo died at the scene, reports showed.

Freezing rain caused a lot of traffic problems across the Triad on Monday, but the wreck that killed Pozo would be the only reported weather-related fatality, should it turn out that ice was a factor in the crash.

