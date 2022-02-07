Woman dies when her car hits a tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown near Winston-Salem

An East Bend woman died Monday morning when her car ran off Reynolda Road in Pfafftown and hit a tree, the N.C. Highway Patrol told WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.
Troopers said the road was icy at the time, but couldn’t say whether that was a contributing factor in the wreck.
Support Local Journalism
Irma Pozo, 64 of East Bend, was killed when her car crossed the center line on the state highway around 8 a.m. in the 8800 block of Reynolda Road.
Troopers said that after running off the road, Pozo's car went down a bank and struck a tree. Pozo died at the scene, reports showed.
Freezing rain caused a lot of traffic problems across the Triad on Monday, but the wreck that killed Pozo would be the only reported weather-related fatality, should it turn out that ice was a factor in the crash.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.