 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies when her car hits a tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown near Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Woman dies when her car hits a tree on Reynolda Road in Pfafftown near Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An East Bend woman died Monday morning when her car ran off Reynolda Road in Pfafftown and hit a tree, the N.C. Highway Patrol told WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Troopers said the road was icy at the time, but couldn’t say whether that was a contributing factor in the wreck.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Irma Pozo, 64  of East Bend, was killed when her car crossed the center line on the state highway around 8 a.m. in the 8800 block of Reynolda Road.

Troopers said that after running off the road, Pozo's car went down a bank and struck a tree. Pozo died at the scene, reports showed.

Freezing rain caused a lot of traffic problems across the Triad on Monday, but the wreck that killed Pozo would be the only reported weather-related fatality, should it turn out that ice was a factor in the crash.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the gorgeous new images of the cosmos captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert