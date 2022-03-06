 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police responded to a shooting at Flintwood Circle, which is off Bethabara Park Blvd., where they found the victim, Danita Del Tapp Sloan, 63, with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police they heard the victim and another individual arguing before hearing multiple gunshots. 

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert