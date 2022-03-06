Woman in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Police responded to a shooting at Flintwood Circle, which is off Bethabara Park Blvd., where they found the victim, Danita Del Tapp Sloan, 63, with a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police they heard the victim and another individual arguing before hearing multiple gunshots.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.
336-727-7420
