Woman injured in drive-by shooting Sunday evening

A 63-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her front yard Sunday afternoon on Old Rural Hall Road.

Queen Ester Gaither, of the 5200 block of Old Rural Hall Road, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg about 6:11 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call about a gunshot victim and determined that Gaither had been shot once in the thigh by someone passing by the house in a red pickup truck.

Gaither’s injury is not life-threatening, and she was listed in stable condition.

Police said in a news release that the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

336-727-7481

@scottsextonwsj

