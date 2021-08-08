Woman injured in Sunday shooting on Knollwood Street

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.

At 6:39 p.m., police responded to a report of discharging firearms. A few minutes later a victim, Briyonna Gambrell, 23, responded to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred as a result of an argument between two parties who knew each other and was not a random act, police said. The investigation is still in its early stages.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.