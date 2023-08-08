Stephanie Schneggenburger, one of the victims of the deadly crash on U.S. 221 in Ashe County Sunday, was a teacher for Davidson County Schools, the school system said.

Schneggenburger, 55, joined Davidson County Schools as a first-grade teacher in 2000. She taught at Wallburg Elementary School at the time of her death, which was just weeks before the first day of school on Aug. 28.

“Stephanie’s passing is a tremendous loss for her family, her friends, her school family, the entire community, and especially for the students who would have had the opportunity to experience her classroom this school year,” the school system said in a press release. “We ask all of the Davidson County Schools family to hold Stephanie’s family and the Wallburg community in thought and prayer throughout the difficult days ahead.”

The accident that took the lives of Schneggenburger and her husband Bruce Schneggenburger, 56, took place on U.S. 221 near Woodstown Road during heavy rain.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that the Advance couple died as a result of injuries they received in the wreck.

Bruce, who was driving, died at the scene, and his wife was taken to Watauga Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said a 2001 GMC Canyon driven by Nicholas Sponholz, 21, of Fleetwood, was driving south on U.S. 221 about 2:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CRV head on. The Schneggenburgers were in the Honda.

Sponholz received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.