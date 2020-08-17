The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman.

Alantis Victoria Williams, 35, was last seen at Hanes Mall Boulevard and Silas Creek Parkway, the center said in a statement. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Williams, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment, the center said.

Williams is a Black woman who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds, the center said. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. Williams was last seen wearing black pants, a turquoise short-sleeve shirt and a black ball cap with the words "Great Vibes" on it, the center said.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

