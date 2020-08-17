The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman.
Alantis Victoria Williams, 35, was last seen at Hanes Mall Boulevard and Silas Creek Parkway, the center said in a statement. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Williams, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment, the center said.
Williams is a Black woman who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds, the center said. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. Williams was last seen wearing black pants, a turquoise short-sleeve shirt and a black ball cap with the words "Great Vibes" on it, the center said.
Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.