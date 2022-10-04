Woman reported missing in Winston-Salem has been located

UPDATE: Police in Winston-Salem said Wednesday morning that Mary Watson has been located and is in good health.

***

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman, authorities said Tuesday.

Mary Parker Watson, 68, was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday, police said. Watson is believed to be driving her blue Mercedes Benz with the N.C. registration plate of EDV-3990.

Watson is a Black woman standing 5 feet 6 inches in height, police said. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes and a blue denim hat.

Anyone with information about Watson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-770, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.