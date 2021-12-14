Woman returns home after being reported missing in Winston-Salem

Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police reported that Natasha Breakfield returned home on her own and is in good health.

***

Police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen Sunday in Winston-Salem.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Natasha Breakfield, 33. She is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 147 pounds. Breakfield is a Black woman with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen in the 800 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive wearing a red T-shirt, blue or black pants and white shoes. She was carrying a green tote bag.

Breakfield has been diagnosed with cognitive disorders, police say.

Investigators believe she is on foot, although her means of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Breakfield's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.