Woman seriously injured after suspect fires into her vehicle on U.S. 52
Woman seriously injured after suspect fires into her vehicle on U.S. 52

A woman was seriously injured early Sunday when someone shot into her vehicle on U.S. 52, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 12:34 a.m. and located Angela Speaks, 38, of Patterson Avenue inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to her lower left leg.

Speaks told police that while traveling south on U.S. 52 — about a half mile from University Parkway — an SUV drove up next to her and shot at her vehicle.

Speaks, realizing that she had been struck by one of the rounds, continued onto the 3800 block of North Patterson Avenue before calling police, investigators said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Speaks’ injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

