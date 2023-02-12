A woman was shot at Crawford Park on Oak Ridge Drive, police said.

Aljuriah Alexandria Miller, 22, of Eden arrived at an area hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound to her arm. Miller told police she was at a park with several individuals when an argument started. During the argument several shots were fired, striking Miller.

She was transported to the hospital by her boyfriend. Officers located a crime scene at Crawford Park. This incident appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.