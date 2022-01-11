Woman shot by arrow is doing well, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says.

LEWISVILLE — A woman who was accidentally shot in the chest with an arrow Friday night is recovering and doing well, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident has been ruled accidental and the case has been closed, authorities said. No charges will be filed.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Friday that the accident happened as a man and a woman were coming down from a tree stand on a rural property off Styers Ferry Road near Lewisville on Friday.

Kimbrough said the man was holding a bow and handed it to the woman. During the process, an arrow in the bow was released and hit the woman in the chest. The woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Reports identified the woman as Kaitlin Marie Jones, who is 18, and the man as Noah Foster Herrin, who is 19.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Appian Way, a dirt road that leads north from Styers Ferry Road on the southwest side of Lewisville, just outside the town limits.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.