Woman shot in chest on Avera Avenue on Saturday

Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Avera Avenue around 9:30 p.m. They found Norma Diaz Vidrio, 45, of Avera Avenue, with what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Winston-Salem Police is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.