Woman shot to death in case of mistaken identity, Davie County sheriff says

MOCKSVILLE — A man is charged with first degree murder after police allege he shot and killed a woman at Rowan Pointe Apartments on Monday, mistaking her for someone involved in a court case against him.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said that Quintia Miller, 26, was staying with her family at Rowan Pointe Apartments when she was confronted and shot.

Miller died at the apartment complex, and 78-year-old Harold Reid Jr. has been charged with murder in her death.

Authorities said that Reid was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face trial on charges of first degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. Hartman said it is believed that Reid went to Rowan Pointe Apartments looking for someone who was involved in the case against him in order to stop that person from participating in the trial.

Reid mistook Miller for the person he was looking for, authorities said.

Reid was immediately taken into custody by U.S. Marshals with the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Davie County Sheriff's Office.

Those law enforcement officers just happened to be at the apartment complex when Reid fired his gun, authorities said. The law officers were at a separate building in the complex, where they were looking for a suspect in another case.

The officers heard shots being fired, then saw a man firing a gun at the victim. The law enforcement officers immediately responded to attempt to stop the violence, and an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired his weapon once at the suspect, but did not hit him.

Officers then took Reid into custody. Authorities noted that the law enforcement officers did not find the person they were looking for in the unrelated case.

Reid is being held without bond in the Davie County jail.